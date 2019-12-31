- ITV Report
Happy New Year: London welcomes 2020 with spectacular firework display
London's annual New Year's Eve fireworks display this year looked ahead to the city hosting several key games in the Euro 2020 football tournament.
Seven of the competition's matches are set to be played in the capital, with Wembley Stadium scheduled to host the final and semi-finals.
Ahead of the event, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the display would be celebrating the city's "key" role in hosting the championship.
He added: "I am so excited that we are hosting seven games at next summer's championship.
"Once again, we will show that London is open to the world as we welcome sports fans and football stars from all over Europe."
Next summer's tournament will take place in countries across the continent rather than being hosted by a single nation, with London set to host more fixtures than any other city.
The pyrotechnics show featured more than 12,000 fireworks, with the display being set to a soundtrack "inspired by London and Europe", according to a spokeswoman for the mayor.
Big Ben's chimes sounded the start of the display despite them being silent this year while renovation work is completed.
The event sold out after more than 100,000 tickets were bought and travel on Transport for London (TfL) services will be free between 11.45pm on New Year's Eve and 4.30am on New Year's Day.
Australia was one of the first to welcome the New Year, with displays in Sydney taking place around 12 hours prior to London's event.
Asia and Europe followed with spectacular displays across the globe. In Scotland, revellers gathered in Edinburgh as part of the annual Hogmanay celebrations.
The festivities began in the city on Monday as around 40,000 people joined a torchlit procession which culminated in them forming the shape of two humans reaching out a "hand of friendship".
Crowds gathered to witness the New Year's Eve fireworks set to illuminate the skies above the UK's biggest street party.