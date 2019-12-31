Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack US Embassy in Baghdad

Iraqi Shia militia supporters have broken into the US embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a door and storming inside amid tear gas and sounds of gunfire.

There are reports of a fire at the reception area near the car park, with at least three US soldiers on the roof of the embassy.

A man on a loudspeaker urged protesters not to enter the compound, saying: “The message was delivered.”

Hundreds of angry protesters, some in militia uniforms, set up tents outside the embassy and as tempers rose, protesters set fire to three trailers used by security guards.

There were no reports of any injuries.