- ITV Report
-
Iraqi supporters of Iran-backed militia attack US Embassy in Baghdad
Iraqi Shia militia supporters have broken into the US embassy compound in Baghdad after smashing a door and storming inside amid tear gas and sounds of gunfire.
There are reports of a fire at the reception area near the car park, with at least three US soldiers on the roof of the embassy.
A man on a loudspeaker urged protesters not to enter the compound, saying: “The message was delivered.”
Hundreds of angry protesters, some in militia uniforms, set up tents outside the embassy and as tempers rose, protesters set fire to three trailers used by security guards.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The protests come after American air strikes killed 25 fighters from an Iranian-backed Shia militia on Sunday.
The US military carried out the strikes against the Iranian-backed Kataeb Hezbollah militia as an act of retaliation over last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base which was blamed on the group.
The US attack was the largest yet targeting an Iraqi state-sanctioned militia in recent years.
The subsequent calls for retaliation represents an escalation in the proxy war between the US and Iran that has been playing out since Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Tehran.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday's strikes send the message that the US will not tolerate actions by Iran that jeopardize American lives.