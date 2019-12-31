John Major missed Britain’s Olympic success ‘to watch cricket at Lords’

John Major missed the chance to see Britain’s only gold medal of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta because he preferred to watch cricket at Lord’s instead, official records have suggested. Aides to the prime minister tried to persuade him to cross the Atlantic and attend the Games, showering him with praise about his “street cred”. A provisional itinerary included taking in the final of the coxless pairs rowing, featuring Matthew Pinsent and Steve Redgrave, which brought Britain’s only gold medal at the Games.

Steve Redgrave and Matthew Pinsent with their gold medals Credit: Rebecca Naden/PA

But Mr Major pulled out of the opportunity for a three-night trip to the US at the end of July, despite months of organisation behind the scenes, amid concerns from aides that he would rather be at the cricket. England went on to lose the five-day Test match against Pakistan. A letter from Downing Street private secretary Rachael Reynolds to Craig Reedie, chairman of the British Olympic Association, in February 1996 said Mr Major “agreed in principle” to attend for the weekend’s competition, but said she did not think “the diving or the badminton would attract the prime minister”. But by June, Mr Major appeared to have had a change of heart, prompting Downing Street staff to try to persuade him otherwise. In a direct plea, Ms Reynolds wrote: “I understand that you are thinking of staying here for the Lord’s Test in preference to going to the Olympics. “While having to declare certain personal interest here … I do think it would be a pity if you were to give up going entirely. “And people do like to see you at sporting things. They know you are a fan.”

John Major at the Oval Credit: Rebecca Naden/PA