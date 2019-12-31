London’s New Year fireworks display to look ahead to Euro 2020

London’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display will this year look ahead to the city hosting several key games in the Euro 2020 football tournament.

Seven of the competition’s matches are set to be played in the capital, with Wembley Stadium scheduled to host the final and semi-finals.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the display would be celebrating the city’s “key” role in hosting the championship.

He added: “I am so excited that we are hosting seven games at next summer’s championship.

“Once again, we will show that London is open to the world as we welcome sports fans and football stars from all over Europe.”