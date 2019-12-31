More feared dead and thousands shelter on beaches as Australia’s fires rage

Seven more people were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches as Australia’s most devastating wildfire season on record worsened on Tuesday. Two of the missing were in Cobargo, near the south coast in the state of New South Wales (NSW), which was hit by one out-of-control fire which roared into the town, with its main street bearing the impact. Further south, fires continued to blaze out of control in the state of Victoria, where some 4,000 people were forced to take shelter on the beach in the holiday town of Mallacoota, in the East Gippsland district along the Pacific coast.

Around 4,000 more people were sheltering in community centres in the town. People in Mallacoota posted on social media about hearing the roar of the fire, circulating photos showing how, in the words of some, the smoke had turned “the day into night”. Four people were missing in the area, where more than half a million acres of forest have been burnt out and where the intense heat and smoke from fires has been creating localised storm systems.

“Mallacoota is currently under attack,” Victoria’s state emergency commissioner Andrew Crisp said on Tuesday. “It is pitch-black, it is quite scary… the community right now is under threat but we will hold our line and they will be saved and protected.” Emergency services officials said it was possible towns in the Gippsland area could be evacuated by sea as the fires, fanned by strong winds, continued.

Another person was unaccounted for in the NSW town of Belowra. As defence force personnel assisted firefighters and volunteers in tackling some of the worst blazes, eight fires were burning at emergency level across NSW, with a similar number ongoing in Victoria, and two more in the island state of Tasmania. Residents in a handful of NSW coastal towns were also evacuated to the beach.

Fires burn and smoke rises near properties in Bundoora, Victoria Credit: ABC/Channel 7, Channel 9 via AP

The death toll from more than three months of wildfires in multiple states stood at 10. Major roads were closed near the south coast of NSW including the country’s main national carriageway, the Pacific Highway. Prime Minister Scott Morrison posted a video address expressing sympathy over the death on Monday of volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul, 28, who died when what was described as “a fire tornado” flipped his truck off the ground while he attended a blaze near Albury, in southern NSW.

