New Delhi records coldest day temperature in more than a century

New Delhi recorded its coldest day in more than a century, with pollution levels peaking 10 times higher than safe levels.

India's capital dropped to 9.4C on Monday, making it the coldest day in 119 years.

The previous lowest maximum was 9.8C on January 2, 2013, according to the India Meteorological Department.

An opaque and chilly smog blanketed northern India on Monday, as low temperatures collided with hazardous levels of air pollution.

The air quality index (AQI) topped the 500 mark, 10 times what the World Health Organization considers safe.

The pollution has made the air colder, mixing with moisture under low wind conditions to create low-altitude clouds stretching from eastern Pakistan to India's eastern state of Bihar, according to the IMD.