World welcomes 2020 as new decade begins

Nations have welcomed 2020 with a bang, as we bid farewell to a decade that brought us the election of Donald Trump, the rise of social media and the start of the Arab Spring, among other defining moments.

Samoa in the South Pacific was the first country to mark the start of the new decade, with fireworks erupting at midnight from Mount Vaea, overlooking the capital Apia.

New Zealand followed shortly afterwards, celebrating 2020 by setting off half a ton of fireworks.

Sydney heralded 2020 with its famous fireworks display over Sydney Harbour, as more than a million people descended on the city to watch the display.