Cyprus rape verdict dominates New Year's Eve headlines

Cypriot false rape claim dominates the headlines. Credit: PA

Diets and a UK teenager found guilty by a Cypriot judge of making up a gang rape claim dominate headlines on New Year’s Eve. The Daily Express lead says fad diets and high street weight-loss remedies have a “slim chance of success”.

The Daily Mail splashes on a story saying Boris Johnson is under pressure on foreign aid “after cash help for fast-growing China and India soared”.

The Sun says a UK teenager found guilty by a Cypriot judge of making up a gang rape claim said the verdict was a disgrace. This story is also covered in The Guardian.

The Times reports that social media executives will face fines and the threat of criminal prosecution for failing to protect people who use their services under plans to regulate tech giants in Britain.

The Independent leads with a story saying cancer patients have been pushed to “breaking point”.

The i has a front page picture and story of Greta Thunberg and her dad Svante.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror leads with the story of a sporty girl of 12 who hopes to be home in the New Year after a heart transplant saved her life.

And the Daily Star front page reports that “pop legend Andy Bell has revealed how he once had to turn down sex with a randy alien”.