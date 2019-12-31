NFU: Don’t allow low-standard food imports on supermarket shelves after Brexit

Food imports such as chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef must not be allowed on to supermarket shelves after Brexit, farming leaders have warned.

National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters said the top priority for 2020 was reaching a trade deal with the European Union that supports a profitable and sustainable farming sector by the end of the year.

In her New Year message, Ms Batters also said the UK farming sector had some of the highest standards of animal welfare, food safety and environmental protection in the world.

Those standards must not be betrayed by allowing food imports produced in ways that are illegal here, as the UK seeks post-Brexit trade deals with countries such as the US, Australia and New Zealand, she urged.

“In Britain, we have some of the highest standards of animal welfare, environmental protection and food safety in the world.