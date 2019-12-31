NHS warns against dangerous dieting in the new year

A senior NHS doctor has warned new year dieters against quick-fix solutions, which can lead to heart problems and even unplanned pregnancies.

NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis has said using pills and detox teas have a “slim chance of success” and can cause serious complications.

Dieting is the most common new year’s resolution, and although the NHS endorses getting in shape, he has advised against using diet pills, “tea-toxes”, and appetite suppressant products which can be harmful.

Products promising quick weight loss by reducing appetite and fatigue can have damaging side effects, ranging from diarrhoea to heart problems, and can even interfere with oral contraception, causing unplanned pregnancies.