Prince William launches global prize for those tackling climate emergency

The Duke of Cambridge is using the start of the new decade to launch the most prestigious global prize yet for combatting the climate emergency.

Prince William has teamed up with naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough and they hope the new multi-million pound Earthshot Prize will equal the Nobel Peace Prize within a few years in terms of its significance.

William has consulted his father, the Prince of Wales, and his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, about the project.

Both men have made significant contributions to the debate on the natural world over many decades.

The Duke of Cambridge wants to involve as many members of the Royal Family as possible in his ambitious new project.

Prince William said: “The earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve.”