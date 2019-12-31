'Hottest ever' UK December day recorded in Scottish Highland as temperatures hit nearly 19C

The hottest ever December day in the UK has been provisionally recorded in the Scottish Highlands.

The Met Office has recorded a new maximum temperature of 18.7C (65.66F) December day at Achfary in the Highlands on Saturday, which would be the hottest day of the month on record in Britain if validated.

It would beat the current top temperature of 18.3C (64.94F), which was taken at Achnashellach in the Highlands in 1948.