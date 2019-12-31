Cloudy start across central and southern areas but clear in north and east

It will be a cloudy start across many central and southern parts of England and Wales, with mist and fog in places which will be slow to clear.

The cloud will be thick enough for the odd spot of drizzle in places too.

In contrast many northern and eastern areas will have a fine day with long spells of crisp winter sunshine, although it will be much colder than recent days.

The top temperature across the UK is expected to be 11 Celsius (52 F).