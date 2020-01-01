From Google Glass to OnLive: The biggest gadget disasters of the last decade

The 2010s saw a number of major innovations in the tech industry, but there were also several gadget failures.

Here is a look back at some of the most memorable incidents.

– OnLive

The video games console that was supposed to change how everyone played, OnLive ended up being one of the biggest flops of the decade. The cloud gaming system, it could now be argued, was ahead of its time in offering game streaming in 2012. The problem was that internet speeds were simply not good enough to make OnLive streams comparable to owning a physical game, and so the service failed.

– Google Glass

Smart glasses had been singled out as the next step in innovation beyond smartphones – users would get their notifications and other information in front of their eyes rather than from a phone screen. The arrival of Google Glass in 2013 looked to be the start of that, but the device was plagued by battery problems and privacy concerns. Though still available as an enterprise device, it was removed from public sale in 2015.

– Samsung Galaxy Note 7

The biggest smartphone malfunction of the decade, which led to a global recall of one of the world’s biggest company’s main devices. Samsung had already recalled some Note 7 devices because of reports of batteries overheating when those replacements and other handsets began reporting similar problems. The firm was forced to recall all Note 7 handsets and discontinued the phone. It led to an overhaul of the company’s manufacturing and safety procedures, but Samsung’s reputation took damage in the process.