Happy New Year: Stunned waitress receives $2,020 tip for $23 meal

The restaurant bill was $23 (about £17), but the tip at a small-town US restaurant was much larger – $2,020 (£1,525).

Waitress Danielle Franzoni was left stunned after she received the tip while working at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena, Michigan.

The credit card receipt simply said: “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge.”

“Things like this don’t happen to people like me,” Danielle told the Alpena News.