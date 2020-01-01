- ITV Report
-
Happy New Year: Stunned waitress receives $2,020 tip for $23 meal
The restaurant bill was $23 (about £17), but the tip at a small-town US restaurant was much larger – $2,020 (£1,525).
Waitress Danielle Franzoni was left stunned after she received the tip while working at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena, Michigan.
The credit card receipt simply said: “Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge.”
“Things like this don’t happen to people like me,” Danielle told the Alpena News.
Ms Franzoni, a 31-year-old single mother, could not believe the number, but her manager assured her the tip was legitimate.
She said she was living in a homeless shelter a year ago, and now plans to use the money to reinstate her driving licence and build savings.
“They don’t know nothing about my story. They don’t know where I’ve come from. They don’t know how hard it’s been,” she said of the couple who left the tip.
“They’re really just doing this out of the kindness of their heart.”
She later went to another restaurant and left a $20.20 tip, saying: “That was my pay-it-forward.”