Hogmanay celebrations as Edinburgh welcomes start of 2020

Fireworks lit up the Edinburgh sky as tens of thousands welcomed the start of a new decade at Hogmanay celebrations.

Auld Lang Syne rang out to begin the year 2020, sung by revellers packing the Scottish capital’s streets for a Hogmanay party that had included a night of music, parties and more than 3,600 fireworks let off from Edinburgh castle.

Performances from Idlewild, Rudimental and Marc Almond featured across stages throughout the city centre, while DJ Mark Ronson created a soundtrack as the clock struck 12.

An estimated 100,000 visitors were expected to attend the event, according to organisers who billed the Hogmanay celebrations were the UK’s biggest New Year’s Eve street party.