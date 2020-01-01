Hong Kong protests continue into new year

Hong Kong police used tear gas, pepper spray and water cannons against anti-government protesters over New Year’s Eve and into the early hours of Wednesday, extending the months-long movement into a new year.

The police actions were focused on the more industrial and working class districts on the city’s Kowloon side where protesters were watching a New Year’s light show.

Afterward, protesters marched into a densely populated shopping district in a prelude to an annual pro-democracy march expected to be attended by thousands on Wednesday afternoon.