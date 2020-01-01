Lewis Capaldi is Britain's biggest-selling music artist as streaming breaks 100 billion barrier for first time

More than 100 billion music tracks were played on streaming services for the first time in a single year during 2019 - but fans still also love the enduring appeal of old style vinyl and cassettes.

The equivalent of 154 million albums were either streamed, purchased on physical formats or downloaded – up by 7.5 per cent in volume on the total recorded in 2018.

This is the highest amount since 2006, when the figure stood at 161.4m albums.

The most-streamed track of 2019 - Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved - was played over 228 million times on audio streaming services.

Other artists making the year end top 10 included Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Billie Eilish, while singer-songwriter Tones and I enjoyed an 11-week run at the top of the Official Singles Chart with her global smash Dance Monkey - the longest run by a female singer in Official Charts history.

Last year's total of 114 billion plays on audio streaming services marks the first time the 100 billion landmark has been surpassed in a single year, figures from the British Phonographic Industry show.