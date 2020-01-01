Iran-backed militiamen withdraw from US Embassy in Baghdad

Iraqi army soldiers are deployed in front of the US embassy in Baghdad Credit: AP

Iran-backed militiamen have withdrawn from the US embassy compound in Baghdad after two days of clashes with American security forces. The withdrawal followed calls from the government and senior militia leaders and ended a high-stakes two-day crisis and practical siege of the largest - and one of the most heavily fortified - US diplomatic missions in the world. The attack prompted the Pentagon to send hundreds of additional troops to the Middle East.

In an orchestrated assault, hundreds of militiamen and their supporters broke into the embassy compound on Sunday, destroying a reception area, smashing windows and spraying graffiti on walls. The protests come after American air strikes killed 25 fighters from an Iranian-backed Shia militia on Sunday. The US military carried out the strikes against the Iranian-backed Kataeb Hezbollah militia as an act of retaliation over last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base which was blamed on the group.

The protesters set up a tent camp overnight and set fire to the reception area on Wednesday, throwing stones at US Marines guarding the compound, who responded with tear gas as US Apache helicopters circled overhead. There were no injuries on either side and no American staff were evacuated from the compound. “After achieving the intended aim, we pulled out from this place triumphantly,” said Fadhil al-Gezzi, a militia supporter. “We rubbed America’s nose in the dirt.”

US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the attack on the embassy and the Pentagon dispatched an infantry battalion of about 750 soldiers to the Middle East. Iran denied involvement in the attack on the embassy. Tensions have steadily risen since Mr Trump withdrew the US from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and embarked on a campaign of maximum pressure through economic sanctions.