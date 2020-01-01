Seven-year-old among scores of children caught with knives at school, data shows

Children as young as seven have escaped criminal punishment for being caught with weapons at school, because they are too young to be prosecuted, an investigation has found. Figures from Kent Police, obtained by the PA news agency, show a seven-year-old was among a small handful of youngsters found in possession of a knife on school premises, who could not be charged with an offence because they were below the age of criminal responsibility. The law says children aged under 10 cannot currently be charged with a crime.

Data obtained under Freedom of Information laws (FoI) showed 109 children were investigated for possessing, or threatening with, an offensive weapon or blade – or attempting to – in Kent from April 2017 to December 2019. Two children, aged seven and nine, were prevented from being prosecuted for a knife-related offence because of their age, while a 10-year-old was also let off for the same reason, meaning he or she was likely suspected of committing an offence while still below the age of criminal responsibility. Data showed the most common age for suspects was 14 (23 incidents), while 13-year-olds were involved in 21 incidents, and 15-year-olds were suspected of 20 offences. Five adults, aged 45, 35, 31, 19 and 18, were also investigated for having knives on school premises. Three of them, the 35-year-old and the two teenagers, were later charged with an offence.

Children as young as seven have been suspected of having knives on school premises in Kent Credit: Katie Collins/PA