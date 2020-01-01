Three people die in New Year's Eve crash after HGV collides with car

Three people have died and a fourth person was seriously injured after a car collided with a lorry on New Year's Eve.

Two men aged 25 and 23, and a 20-year-old woman died at the scene, while a 25-year-old woman is in hospital in a serious condition.

Those who died were travelling in a white Toyota Yaris which collided with a white Mercedes HGV at the junction of Bedfont Road and Long Lane in Stanwell, Surrey at 11.39pm.

The HGV left the road and ended up in Longford River, which runs parallel with Bedfont Road, Surrey Police said.

The lorry driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.