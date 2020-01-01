- ITV Report
Three people die in New Year's Eve crash after HGV collides with car
Three people have died and a fourth person was seriously injured after a car collided with a lorry on New Year's Eve.
Two men aged 25 and 23, and a 20-year-old woman died at the scene, while a 25-year-old woman is in hospital in a serious condition.
Those who died were travelling in a white Toyota Yaris which collided with a white Mercedes HGV at the junction of Bedfont Road and Long Lane in Stanwell, Surrey at 11.39pm.
The HGV left the road and ended up in Longford River, which runs parallel with Bedfont Road, Surrey Police said.
The lorry driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.
No arrests have been made.
The road remains closed while recovery of the HGV takes place.
Sergeant Chris Schultze, of Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this collision at what is an extremely difficult time.
"We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to what happened and would urge anyone who may have any video footage, CCTV or dashcam or any other kind, to get in touch with us."