- ITV Report
Thousands of far-right Ukrainians honour Nazi-linked nationalist Stepan Bandera in march through Kyiv
Some 2,000 far-right Ukrainians have honoured a Nazi-linked, World War II nationalist by marching through the streets of Kyiv on what would have been his 111th birthday.
Stepan Bandera, the former leader of a Ukrainian nationalist movement which sided with the Nazis during part of WWII, is regarded as a hero by far-right supporters.
To commemorate his birthday, supporters of Ukraine's nationalist party Svoboda held torches and waved flags as they marched through Kyiv.
Party leader Oleh Tyahnybok addressed the crowds of "Banderivets" - supporters of Bandera - thanking them for turning out.
"Banderivets are standing for independent Ukraine, not pro-Russian or communistic. We're on our land. Glory to Ukraine," he said.
Jewish groups have linked Bandera's followers to the mass murders of Jews.
Despite the controversy surrounding Bandera, he was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine by then-president Viktor Yushchenko.
Yushchenko said Bandera was given the award for standing up for nationalism and Ukrainian independence.
Bandera was assassinated by a Soviet KGB operative in Munich in 1959.
Ukrainian Police said the march ended peacefully and there were no arrests.