Thousands of far-right Ukrainians honour Nazi-linked nationalist Stepan Bandera in march through Kyiv

Some 2,000 far-right Ukrainians have honoured a Nazi-linked, World War II nationalist by marching through the streets of Kyiv on what would have been his 111th birthday.

Stepan Bandera, the former leader of a Ukrainian nationalist movement which sided with the Nazis during part of WWII, is regarded as a hero by far-right supporters.

To commemorate his birthday, supporters of Ukraine's nationalist party Svoboda held torches and waved flags as they marched through Kyiv.

Party leader Oleh Tyahnybok addressed the crowds of "Banderivets" - supporters of Bandera - thanking them for turning out.