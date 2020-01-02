AI system can detect breast cancer better than doctors, study finds

The AI system was more accurate that doctors, the study found. Credit: PA

An artificial intelligence programme has been developed which can detect breast cancer from mammograms better than experts, a study has revealed. New research has found that an AI system can identify cancer in breast screening mammograms with fewer incorrect diagnoses (false positives) and fewer missed cases (false negatives) than radiologists. There are hopes that the system could help with breast cancer diagnoses in the future, but there are no plans for it to be used yet as further testing still needs to take place. Currently, one in seven women in the UK develop breast cancer in their lifetimes. The programme was developed by Google Health in collaboration with DeepMind, Cancer Research UK Imperial Centre, Northwestern University, and Royal Surrey County Hospital.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK – with around 55,000 people diagnosed every year. Credit: PA

Researchers said that the AI model was trained and tuned on anonymised mammograms from more than 76,000 women in the UK and more than 15,000 women in the US to see if it could learn to spot signs of breast cancer. It was then tested on a separate data selection of more than 25,000 women in the UK and over 3,000 women in the US. The study found that the AI system produced a 1.2% reduction in false positives, where a mammogram is reported as abnormal when no cancer is present, and 2.7% reduction of false negatives, when the scan is reported as normal even though breast cancer is present, in the UK. This compared to a 5.7% reduction in false positives and 9.4% reduction of false negatives in the USA. It said that while human experts had access to patient histories and prior mammograms when making screening decisions, the AI system only processed the most recent mammogram with no extra information and “compared favourably”. The team said that the latest study, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, “set the stage” for the model to potentially support radiologists performing breast cancer screenings.

