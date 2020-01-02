Army promises 'lifetime of confidence' in recruitment drive aimed at social media addicts and gym goers

The Army is appealing to followers of fast fashion, social media addicts and gym goers in a new recruitment drive. The campaign aims to show how a career in the Army can build lifelong self-confidence in contrast to the short-term boosts that can be found in modern society. The PR drive, titled “Army confidence lasts a lifetime”, will see prospective recruits targeted by television and radio adverts, billboards and video clips on social media.

The campaign aims to show how the Army can build lifelong self-confidence. Credit: British Army

Colonel Nick MacKenzie, head of Army recruiting, said the new campaign aims “to highlight that a career in the Army not only provides exciting opportunities, challenges and adventures but it also gives you a lasting confidence that is hard to find in any other profession”. He added: “This campaign tells a story of character built on camaraderie and encouragement, of unshakeable self-confidence built on overcoming challenges.” One of the images featured in the campaign is a collage of muscular body parts accompanied by the tagline: “Confidence can be built for a summertime or it can last a lifetime.” Another, which depicts emojis, reads: “Confidence can last as long as a like or it can last a lifetime.”

The campaign aims to appeal to gym-goers, followers of fast fashion and social media addicts. Credit: Karmarama/PA

The decision was underpinned by 2018 research by The Prince’s Trust which found that 54% of 16 to 25-year-olds believe a lack of self-confidence holds them back. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “I know from my own experience the confidence, self-belief and camaraderie a career in the armed forces can offer. “The latest Army recruitment campaign reflects these unique opportunities and I hope it will build on the success of last year’s campaign, which led to a record number of applications in recent years.” This year’s recruitment drive follows the controversial “Your Army Needs You” campaign, which was based on the historic Your Country Needs You First World War poster featuring a stern-eyed British field marshal.

The advert shows how social media likes only garner short-term self-confidence. Credit: Karmarama/PA