Australia bushfires and a range of other headlines lead Thursday's front pages

Striking images of Australia's bushfires lead Thursday's front pages. Credit: Twitter/The Guardian/The Independent

Bushfires in Australia and a range of other headlines feature on Thursday's front pages. The Daily Express leads with a piece saying Britain’s economy is to be boosted by 282,000 workers aged over-65.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Times splashes “the president of Cyprus is under increasing pressure to intervene in the case of a British teenager convicted of lying about being gang raped”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph says civil servants could be forced to sit regular exams to prove they are competent to work in Whitehall under “seismic” changes being planned by Downing Street.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Devastating bushfires in Australia are splashed by The Guardian which uses a picture of a kangaroo fleeing a fire.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent leads with a story saying there has been a “surge in slavery victims left in Home Office limbo”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the i characterises the increase to train fares as a “rail rip-off”, which Metro also covers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Any economic boost from the election is likely to soon fizzle out, according to the Financial Times.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror leads with a murder in Duffield on New Year’s Day.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And experts in the Daily Mail blame social media and celebrity diet culture on a rise in child anorexia.