- ITV Report
-
Cars trapped after 15 foot high tumbleweeds sweep over Washington highway
A highway in Washington was forced to close after tumbleweeds reaching 15 foot tall trapped cars on New Year's Eve.
Route 240 was closed in both directions after the drivers of five cars and an 18-wheel truck were unable to see the road in front of them.
The state Department of Transportation used snow ploughs to clear the scene and it took authorities around 10 hours to clear the highway completely. The road was finally reopened at 4.30am on Wednesday.
Video and images shared by Washington State patrol trooper Chris Thorson showed staff from the Washington Department of Transportation working to clear the tumbleweeds.
"People were still stuck at midnight and rung in the new year trapped under the weeds," Thorson said.
Tumbleweeds are a common occurrence on the stretch of road, but Mr Thorson said he'd never seen anything like the amount in his 20 years working as a state trooper.
Tumbleweeds are formed when multiple parts of plants grow above ground and combine, forming a ball-like structure of dead plant matter.
No injuries were reported.