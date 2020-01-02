Cars trapped after 15 foot high tumbleweeds sweep over Washington highway

A highway in Washington was forced to close after tumbleweeds reaching 15 foot tall trapped cars on New Year's Eve.

Route 240 was closed in both directions after the drivers of five cars and an 18-wheel truck were unable to see the road in front of them.

The state Department of Transportation used snow ploughs to clear the scene and it took authorities around 10 hours to clear the highway completely. The road was finally reopened at 4.30am on Wednesday.