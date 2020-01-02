Co-op announces expansion plans

The Co-op has announced plans to expand its online business, as well as launching a new meat-free brand.

The food giant said it was planning what is believed to be the biggest-ever rollout of vegan products.

The retailer said it will offer same-day online city-centre deliveries from 650 stores and launch a new meat-free brand, called GRO, this month, which will be available in up to 6,000 Co-op and independent stores.