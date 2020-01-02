Cricket players to honour those who lost their lives in Australian wildfires

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers

Cricket players will wear black armbands on the first day of the test as a mark of respect for those who have lost their lives in the tragic Australian wildfires. With the three-test series between Australia and New Zealand decided, players from both teams will momentarily turn their attention away from the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground and to the deadly wildfires around the country. Emergency services personnel will be honoured during the pre-match ceremony on Friday with a minute of applause. Cricket Australia also announced that two one-day international matches between Australia and New Zealand at the S.C.G. in March will raise funds for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to help those affected by the fires.

The Australian PM was confronted by angry residents and a firefighter refused to shake his hand.

The move comes after Australia's Prime Minister was confronted by angry residents during a visit to a fire-ravaged town, with locals calling him an "idiot" and telling him to "p*** off". Scott Morrison visited the town of Cobargo in New South Wales (NSW) where a father and son died on Monday as bushfires raged in the area. Locals criticised Mr Morrison for the lack of equipment provided to deal with the fires in the town.

Boats are pulled ashore as smoke and wildfires rage behind Lake Conjola, Australia. Credit: AP

Later Thursday, Australian tennis players in the ATP Cup pledged varying amounts to bushfire appeals for each ace they hit during the inaugural tournament and later events Down Under, including the Australian Open beginning January 20th. Nick Kyrgios, who first broached the idea in a tweet on Wednesday and suggested Tennis Australia do the same, pledged 200 Australian dollars per ace, with teammates Alex de Minaur and John Millman also contributing. Tennis Australia said Thursday it planned to announce some fund-raising initiatives for the bushfire victims at the ATP Cup and at the Australian Open.

