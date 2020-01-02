Crowds flock to see Japanese emperor’s first New Year greeting

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito waved to cheering, flag-waving crowds from a palace balcony in Tokyo on Thursday in his first New Year’s greeting since ascending to the throne.

Emperor Naruhito and his wife Masako were joined by his parents, the former Emperor Akihito and wife Michiko, in the appearance at the Imperial Palace. The 86-year-old Akihito stepped down in April last year in an extremely rare imperial abdication.

The new emperor told the crowd he was praying for world peace, and noted the suffering of people in Japan affected by natural disasters last year.

“I hope this new year will be a year free of disasters, peaceful and good for all of you,” he said.