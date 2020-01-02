Drivers warned over ‘flat battery Monday’

Motorists are being warned to ensure they do not get caught out by a flat battery when they go back to work. The first Monday after the Christmas and New Year break is usually the busiest day of the year for breakdown rescue firms as many people attempt to drive cars they left unused over the festive period. Older batteries have the greatest risk of not starting as they are susceptible to cold, damp weather and a long period of inactivity.

During the first Monday of 2019, RAC patrols dealt with 3,600 battery-related breakdowns, representing nearly a third of all its call-outs that day. The firm’s tips for avoiding a “New Year non-start” include: – Parking your vehicle in a garage whenever possible; – Ensuring everything is switched off when you finish a journey, including lights, heater, fan, heated rear windscreen and radio; – Taking your vehicle for a “decent drive” several days before you need it. It also recommended getting car batteries tested if they are more than four years old.

