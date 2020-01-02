Ex-NBA commissioner David Stern dies aged 77

Former NBA commissioner David Stern has died aged 77, three weeks after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The New Jersey native began his association with the league in 1966 before he became commissioner in 1984, and spent the next three decades growing into it a successful global business.

He suffered a brain hemorrhage on December 12 and underwent emergency surgery, but died on Tuesday at his New York home with his wife, Dianne, and their family at his bedside.