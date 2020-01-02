Golden Globes to serve plant-based menu at awards show

HFPA president Lorenzo Soria praised the move by the Golden Globes to shed light on climate change. Credit: AP

The Golden Globes will serve up stars a meatless menu for the annual awards show this Sunday. The 77th annual awards show will serve guests a plant-based meal, with the ceremony happening to coincide with Veganuary. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said it wants the initiative to raise environmental awareness about food consumption and waste.

HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said: “If there’s a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change. “The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis.” Mr Soria said there was some resistance to changing the menu two weeks before the show, but the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, which is hosting the ceremony, eventually agreed to the change. “People were basically saying it’s too late, we’re ready with all the orders, the holidays and all that,” he said. “But after we began discussions, meeting for one or two days, (the hotel) accepted the change completely. “They started to experiment with how to do plant-based meals that was not just their symbolic steps, but also something that guests will enjoy.” Matthew Morgan, executive chef at the Beverly Hilton, said the menu change was a surprise but understood it was for a positive cause.

Golden Globes statues on stage at the nominations for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Credit: AP

He said: “It was a little shocking when first mentioned, because of being very close to the actual Globes and having already decided on a menu,” he said. “But once we thought about it and the message that it sent, we were really excited about it. That’s something I stand behind myself.” Mr Soria called the food “excellent” after a recent taste-testing. Mr Morgan said making the change was not too difficult. He said the first course was already vegan and the main course was a vegan alternate in which they enhanced the dish to add some “pop and colour to the plate”. Among the nominees for best drama motion picture include 1917, The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story and the Two Popes. A full list of the nominations can be found here.