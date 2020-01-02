Huge fire breaks out at Bury scrapyard

The fire broke out at a scrapyard in Bury, near Manchester. Credit: PA

A fire has broken out at a scrapyard in Bury causing huge plumes of smoke to rise above the town. Residents have been advised to shut windows and doors due to the blaze in Pimhole Road, with flames said to be 10m high. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said five fire engines are at the scene and two jets are being used to tackle the fire. They added the smoke can be seen from miles away.

The rescue service also asked local residents not to call 999 about the incident as they are “aware and firefighters are currently tackling the fire”. Local resident Michelle Boudin told the PA news agency: “I could see it from my bedroom window, the fire is at the scrapyard at Pimhole, I believe the Autosave yard, it’s still burning now and I can hear the explosions from here. “Fire service have issued statement to say keep doors and windows closed, and surrounding roads are closed.

