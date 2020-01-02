Rail passengers hit by fare rise ‘misery’

Rail passengers face “another decade of misery” as fares are hiked by an average of 2.7%, a campaign group has claimed. Some long-distance commuters saw the annual cost of getting to work increase by more than £100 on Thursday despite fewer than two-thirds of trains being on time last year. Fewer than half (47%) of passengers are satisfied with the value for money of train tickets, according to the latest survey by watchdog Transport Focus. Bruce Williamson, of pressure group Railfuture, claimed fares are “outstripping people’s incomes”. He said: “Welcome to another decade of misery for rail passengers. “How on earth is the Government going to meet its climate commitments by pricing people off environmentally-friendly trains and on to our polluted and congested roads?”

Network Rail data shows only 65% of trains arrived at their scheduled station stops within one minute of the timetable in the 12 months to December 7. South Western Railway passengers suffered from strike action throughout December, while there was major disruption to Northern, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains services during much of 2019. Transport Focus director David Sidebottom said: “After a year of pretty poor performance in some areas, passengers just want a consistent day-to-day service they can rely on and a better chance of getting a seat.” He urged passengers to “offset the cost of the fare rises” by claiming compensation for every eligible delay. Among the routes where the price of annual season tickets has increased by a three-figure sum are: – Reading to London (up £132 to £4,736) – Gloucester to Birmingham (up £118 to £4,356) – Glasgow to Edinburgh via any permitted route (up £116 to £4,200) Passengers buying tickets for day trips have also been hit by the fares rise. An off-peak return ticket from Dundee to Edinburgh has increased in price by 50p to £29.40, while an Anytime return ticket from Gillingham to London via the HS1 route is up £1.20 to £45.40. The increase in around 45% of fares, including season tickets, is regulated by the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments. This is predominantly capped at July’s RPI inflation figure, which was 2.8%.

