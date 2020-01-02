Talks resume to restore NI powersharing

Talks to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland will resume on Thursday morning. The latest process, which was initiated in the wake of the general election, was paused over the festive period after a pre-Christmas deal failed to materialise. Three years on from the collapse of the devolved government, the Stormont parties have until a January 13 deadline to strike a deal to revive the institutions. On that date, legislation to give civil servants additional powers to run Northern Ireland’s struggling public services expires and Secretary of State Julian Smith will assume a legal obligation to call a snap Assembly election. The latest push to restore powersharing broke up the week before Christmas, with UK and Irish governments singling out the DUP as the party standing in the way of a deal. The party rejected the claims, insisting it would not be “bounced” into a “quick fix” that falls apart when tested.

Round table talks at Stormont House before Christmas failed to secure a breakthrough Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

Devolution can only be restored once the DUP and Sinn Fein – the region’s two largest parties – agree terms to re-enter a mandatory coalition executive in Belfast. The other three main parties – the SDLP, Ulster Unionists and Alliance – are also involved in the talks process convened by the UK and Irish governments. While they could take positions in any new executive, their sign-off on a deal is not essential and a government could be formed in their absence, with those parties having the option of going into opposition. Expectations of a breakthrough rose after the DUP and Sinn Fein both suffered bruising results in the general election. With many interpreting the outcome as a public judgment on the parties’ failure to do a deal, stalled efforts to restore the institutions appeared to gain fresh momentum in December. However, proposals to reform a contentious cross-community voting mechanism in the Assembly have emerged as a key sticking point in efforts to finalise an agreement, with the DUP unhappy about what is being countenanced. The DUP is also seeking changes to ensure the devolved institutions are more stable in future and cannot be readily pulled down. Proposed legislative protections for Irish language speakers are another crucial element of the negotiations. The Stormont parties are also seeking firm commitments from the UK government on a financial package to accompany the return of devolution – money that would likely be targeted at the region’s crisis-hit health service.

Simon Coveney (left) speaking with Julian Smith during a meeting last year Credit: NIO/PA