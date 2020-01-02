Talks to restore Northern Ireland powersharing back underway

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Peter Smith

Talks to restore powersharing to the devolved Northern Ireland government have resumed. The latest round of talks begun after the general election but were put on hold during the Christmas period. Secretary of State Julian Smith, Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney and the local parties returned to Stormont House on Thursday morning to resume the effort. The DUP and Sinn Finn are holding separate talks with Mr Smith, before holding talks with other parties and the Irish government.

From Thursday morning a number of protesters stating their opposition to an Irish Language Act being included in any potential deal set up camp outside the talks venue holding aloft union flags. Three years on from the collapse of the devolved government, the Stormont parties have until a January 13 deadline to strike a deal to revive the institutions. On that date, legislation to give civil servants additional powers to run Northern Ireland's struggling public services expires and Mr Smith will assume a legal obligation to call a snap Assembly election. The latest push to restore powersharing broke up the week before Christmas, with UK and Irish governments singling out the DUP as the party standing in the way of a deal.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith and Tanaiste Simon Coveney holding a roundtable meeting at Stormont House, Belfast. Credit: PA

The party rejected the claims, insisting it would not be "bounced" into a "quick fix" that falls apart when tested. Devolution can only be restored once the DUP and Sinn Fein - the region's two largest parties - agree terms to re-enter a mandatory coalition executive in Belfast. The other three main parties - the SDLP, Ulster Unionists and Alliance - are also involved in the talks process convened by the UK and Irish Governments. While they could take positions in any new executive, their sign-off on a deal is not essential and a government could be formed in their absence, with those parties having the option of going into opposition. Expectations of a breakthrough rose after the DUP and Sinn Fein both suffered bruising results in the general election. With many interpreting the outcome as a public judgment on the parties' failure to do a deal, stalled efforts to restore the institutions appeared to gain fresh momentum in December.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Steve Aiken (second left) and colleagues meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith (second right) at Stormont House, Belfast. Credit: PA

However, proposals to reform a contentious cross-community voting mechanism in the Assembly have emerged as a key sticking point in efforts to finalise an agreement, with the DUP unhappy about what is being countenanced. The DUP is also seeking changes to ensure the devolved institutions are more stable in future and cannot be readily pulled down. Proposed legislative protections for Irish language speakers are another crucial element of the negotiations. The Stormont parties are also seeking firm commitments from the UK Government on a financial package to accompany the return of devolution - money that would likely be targeted at the region's crisis-hit health service. Mr Smith and Mr Coveney were in Belfast on New Year's Day for pre-talks discussions ahead of the resumption of formal exchanges with the political parties. Mr Coveney urged the parties to show leadership and generosity. He said the new year offered a chance for a new beginning and urged all sides not to disappoint the public again. The leaders of the DUP and Sinn Fein used their respective new year messages to restate a desire to return to government.