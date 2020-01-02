Three British Airways crew members killed in New Year's Eve crash near Heathrow named in tributes

Dominic Fell, 23, Joe Finnis, 25, and Rachel Clark, 20, died at the scene of the crash close to Heathrow Airport. Credit: .

Three British Airways crew members who died in a New Year's Eve crash have been named in tributes by friends and colleagues. Dominic Fell, 23, Joe Finnis, 25, and Rachel Clark, 20, died at the scene of the crash close to Heathrow Airport just before midnight. A 25-year-old who was travelling in the same car as the three victims was taken to hospital in a serious condition. More than £47,000 has been raised from more than 3,000 donations on a fundraising page set up by fellow cabin crew member Stephen Paul Crook.

Among the victims was Ms Clark, who had only just recently completed her training. On her Facebook page on November 22, she wrote how she was looking forward to the "start of a new chapter". Her friend Hanushe Lala said of her in a tribute: "I am truly lost for words; you were a kind, beautiful and intelligent person who only ever brightened up everyone's day. "You will always have a special place in my heart, forever and always." Hundreds of donors left messages of condolences on the site. Malgorzata Kubik posted: "Joe was my coach and he always made sure we were OK. "I hope he is in a better place now and I would like to send big hugs to his friends and family I am with you in this painful and difficult time especially of that time a year."

Daniel Seymour wrote: "Joe has been my good friend for a while. I even was in the gym with him on the day he passed. "I'm so sad and wish him to have the best send off possible. As well as the others involved in the accident. They will all be missed." Laura Stewart said: "Dom and Joe were truly special men and I hope that their families take some comfort in knowing that they were so loved by everyone they have flown with! I'll miss you."

A BA spokesman said on January 1: "We're deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleagues involved in a road traffic collision last night. "Our thoughts are with their family and friends, who we are supporting at this distressing time." The off-duty BA crew were in a white Toyota Yaris when it was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes HGV at the junction of Bedfont Road and Long Lane in Stanwell, Surrey, at 11.39pm on New Year's Eve.

