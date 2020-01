Thursday looks to be mostly cloudy for many of us, with the best of any brighter breaks across southeast England.

A band of rain will slowly move southeastwards across the UK during the day, but the southeast will stay dry until later on in the evening.

It will turn increasingly windy too, with gales developing across the north of the UK.

Despite the cloud and wind, it will be a mild day with highs of 13 Celsius, 55F.