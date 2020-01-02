Two people fatally stabbed at house on New Year's Day named

Two people found fatally stabbed at a house in the early hours of New Year's Day have been formally named by police.

Helen Hancock, 39, and father-of-two Martin Griffiths, 48, from Derby, were discovered at a detached property in the Derbyshire village of Duffield after officers were called at 4.11am.

Mrs Hancock, whose maiden name was Almey, and Mr Griffiths had both suffered stab wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, Derbyshire Police said.

Paying tribute in a statement issued by police, the family of Mrs Hancock said: "The family are devastated at the loss of Helen, who was a lovely, beautiful, friendly, bubbly and social person."

Mr Griffiths' family, also paying tribute, said: "Martin was a lovely dad, husband, son, brother and uncle, who had a passion for adventure, running and a love of animals.

"He enjoyed travelling the world, mountain climbing and spending time with his two children. He will be greatly missed."