- ITV Report
Two people fatally stabbed at house on New Year's Day named
Two people found fatally stabbed at a house in the early hours of New Year's Day have been formally named by police.
Helen Hancock, 39, and father-of-two Martin Griffiths, 48, from Derby, were discovered at a detached property in the Derbyshire village of Duffield after officers were called at 4.11am.
Mrs Hancock, whose maiden name was Almey, and Mr Griffiths had both suffered stab wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, Derbyshire Police said.
Paying tribute in a statement issued by police, the family of Mrs Hancock said: "The family are devastated at the loss of Helen, who was a lovely, beautiful, friendly, bubbly and social person."
Mr Griffiths' family, also paying tribute, said: "Martin was a lovely dad, husband, son, brother and uncle, who had a passion for adventure, running and a love of animals.
"He enjoyed travelling the world, mountain climbing and spending time with his two children. He will be greatly missed."
Both families have asked for privacy and are being supported by specialist officers.
Police remained at the address on Thursday, carrying out searches and door-to-door inquiries.
Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett, of Derbyshire Police, said: "The thoughts of everyone at Derbyshire Constabulary are with the family and friends of Mrs Hancock and Mr Griffiths.
"Our thoughts are also with the Duffield community, which is understandably shocked by this incident.
"You will see officers in the area throughout today as the investigation continues and I would urge you to speak to them about any concerns you may have."
A 39-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder remains in police custody, the force said.
Detectives previously said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the killings and nobody else was at the house at the time.
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to contact between Mrs Hancock and its officers before the incident.
An IOPC spokeswoman said: "We are investigating the circumstances of police contact with Helen Hancock prior to her death in Duffield on January 1.
"Our investigation follows a mandatory referral from Derbyshire Police.
"Due to the separate ongoing murder investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."