World's oldest sweet shop looking for new sweet-toothed proprietor

For more than 20 years, Keith and his wife Gloria have owned the oldest sweet shop in the world.

The store in Pately Bridge, North Yorkshire,has been trading since 1827.

But the couple have put it up for sale and are looking for a someone new to run the store - and they want the new owners to have a tooth just as sweet as them.

"When I met my wife, when I was 17 and she was 16, one of my first trips was to bring her out to the sweet shop," Keith Tordoff told ITV News.