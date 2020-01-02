- ITV Report
World's oldest sweet shop looking for new sweet-toothed proprietor
Video report by ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster
For more than 20 years, Keith and his wife Gloria have owned the oldest sweet shop in the world.
The store in Pately Bridge, North Yorkshire,has been trading since 1827.
But the couple have put it up for sale and are looking for a someone new to run the store - and they want the new owners to have a tooth just as sweet as them.
"When I met my wife, when I was 17 and she was 16, one of my first trips was to bring her out to the sweet shop," Keith Tordoff told ITV News.
"That love of confectionery, the love of the history and background of sweets has continued."
Visiting the store is like a trip to an old museum, with the old favourites still for sale by the quarter.
Even the pounds and pence go into an old Victorian till.
The shop has become a tourist attraction in its own right, as famous for its listed building as the treats inside.
In summer, people queue for over an hour just to get inside.
But you'll need more than a sweet tooth to get behind the till, as it's on the market for just under £400,000.