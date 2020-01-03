Cat rescued by RSPCA after breaking into prison

A cat which broke into a prison has been rescued after getting trapped on a 25-foot fence.

Padfoot, a short-haired black and white cat, found himself stuck on the security perimeter at HMP Haverigg on the west coast of Cumbria shortly before Christmas.

The RSPCA were called to assisted the feline, which it said was "very scared" by its ordeal.

Martyn Fletcher, an inspector for the charity, said: "I have no idea how he managed to get so far inside the prison and so high up the fence. He was able to move precariously on the top of the fence but this meant walking on razor wire.

"He nearly fell three times but managed to grasp the wire and pull himself to safety."