Greta Thunberg changes Twitter handle to 'Sharon' in honour of Amanda Henderson's Celebrity Mastermind slip-up

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has renamed her Twitter handle after being identified as 'Sharon' on an episode of Celebrity Mastermind. Casualty actress Amanda Henderson was left panicked when asked by host John Humphreys: "Which 2019 book entitled No-one is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?’".

Greta Thunberg had a bit of fun with Amanda Henderson's wrong answer. Credit: Twitter/GretaThunberg

Stumped, she replied "Sharon". Ms Thunberg, who turns 17 on Friday, promptly changed her Twitter profile in honour of Ms Henderson's blunder after the clip from Thursday's show went viral.

In true form, Twitter responded to the slip-up with humour. One tweet on Thursday evening simply said: "2020 is cancelled." Others described it as "the greatest answer ever in quiz show history." "Happy birthday, Sharon" was trending on Friday evening after Ms Thunberg changed her profile.