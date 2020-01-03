- ITV Report
Greta Thunberg changes Twitter handle to 'Sharon' in honour of Amanda Henderson's Celebrity Mastermind slip-up
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has renamed her Twitter handle after being identified as 'Sharon' on an episode of Celebrity Mastermind.
Casualty actress Amanda Henderson was left panicked when asked by host John Humphreys: "Which 2019 book entitled No-one is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?’".
Stumped, she replied "Sharon".
Ms Thunberg, who turns 17 on Friday, promptly changed her Twitter profile in honour of Ms Henderson's blunder after the clip from Thursday's show went viral.
In true form, Twitter responded to the slip-up with humour.
One tweet on Thursday evening simply said: "2020 is cancelled."
Others described it as "the greatest answer ever in quiz show history."
"Happy birthday, Sharon" was trending on Friday evening after Ms Thunberg changed her profile.
Ms Henderson, best known for playing Robyn Miller on the drama, joined Chuckle Brother Paul Chuckle, celebrity chef Levi Roots and comedian Geoff Norcott on a special celebrity edition of the quiz show.
She had aced her specialist subject – songs from animated Disney films from 1989-1999 - getting eight out of nine answers correct, but stumbled in the general knowledge round.