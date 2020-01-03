Harvey Weinstein's trial to begin in New York as alleged sexual assault victim speaks out

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry

The once all-powerful and famous movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will finally stand trial next week on rape and sexual assault charges. His trial begins on Monday, with jury selection taking place, and is expected to last six weeks. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to allegations from two women and insists any sexual activity was consensual. The charges relate to two separate cases - he is accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and of performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

Harvey Weinstein stands trial on rape and sexual assault charges. Credit: AP

Actress Caitlin Dulany is one of many women who've accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. However her allegations do not form part of Weinstein's trial. She claims she was assaulted by the former movie executive, who used to count Gwyneth Paltrow and Selma Haywek as his clients. Weinstein denies the claim. Ms Dulany told ITV News: "Well he assaulted me.... and I froze. "I was really terrified."

Caitlin Dulany has accused Weinstein of sexual assault. Credit: ITV News

She will not be giving evidence in this court case - but this is her message to the jury. "Harvey Weinstein performed sexual acts on me against my will, he did that to many women and he should go to jail for a long, long time," Ms Dulany claimed. Dozens of women - many high-profile - have accused Weinstein of sexual assault. The claims even triggered the global #MeToo movement, after actress Alyssa Milano wrote on Twitter for women to use the phrase 'Me Too' if they had ever been sexually harassed or assaulted, in the wake of allegations against the movie mogul. But with many claims decades old - he's only facing criminal charges relating to two women.

The claims against Weinstein triggered the #MeToo movement. Credit: ITV News

Outside of court, a multi-million lawsuit was paid out to alleged victims of Weinstein. His lawyers agreed a tentative $25 million (£18.6m) settlement with dozens of women in December, a deal which did not require him to admit any wrongdoing. Zelda Perkins, Weinstein's former assistant, described her ex-boss as "very demanding, difficult, exciting, unpleasant, monstrous and brilliant." But she told ITV News when a colleague accused him of a serious sexual assault, they were pressured into signing a gagging order. She says because he had money and power he was essentially above the law and "the law has ended up enabling his behaviour."

Zelda Perkins said the 'law ended up enabling Weinstein's behaviour.' Credit: ITV News