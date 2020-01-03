Jess Phillips launches bid to become next Labour leader

Jess Phillips has launched her campaign to be the next Labour leader as the deadline to succeed Jeremy Corbyn moves closer. The Birmingham Yardley MP announced her bid with a video on Friday night, outlining her message with the tag line "Speak truth. Win power." She will kick off her campaign on Saturday with a visit to Bury North, a seat lost to the Tories in December's election. Ms Phillips joins shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and shadow treasury minister Clive Lewis as those to have formally declared their bids. Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, close Corbyn ally Rebecca Long-Bailey and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy are also considering leadership bids. Yvette Cooper is also thought to be considering her options. Launching her campaign, Ms Phillips said it was important for Labour to learn from the mistakes of the 2019 election that saw the party lose traditional heartlands to the Conservative party that helped give Boris Johnson a big majority.

Jess Phillips says Labour a leader 'who will speak truth'.

She said Labour needed to elect a leader who "gets it" adding the party needed to "be brave and bold" in where they stood. "Against a Prime Minister who blusters and lies, Labour needs a leader who will speak truth - to both the Party and the country," she said in a statement. She continued: “I wasn’t sure if I was going to stand in this contest but listening to the debate in the days after the election, I thought, we’ve got to elect someone who gets it. "Someone who understands how serious this defeat was. We’re a party named after the working class who has lost huge parts of its working class base. Unless we address that, we are in big trouble."

Keir Starmer is favourite to be the next Labour leader. Credit: PA

Ms Phillips said Labour's attempt to try to appeal to everyone "usually means we have pleased no one." "Now is not the time to be meek. Boris Johnson needs to be challenged, with passion, heart and precision. We can beat him. We need to speak to people's hearts, and people need to believe we really mean it when we do," she continued. The video features Ms Phillips in her constituency of Birmingham Yardley and in Delyn, North Wales – another seat that Labour lost to the Tories, which Labour had held since 1992 - where she is seen speaking to local people.

Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP Neil Coyle has thrown his weight behind Ms Phillips telling ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand she was a "breath of fresh air." Asked if her opposition to Mr Corbyn over the years would be seen by members as a betrayal of their own support for the Islington North MP, Mr Coyle said: "They have to look, and they have to be honest with themselves, whether they want Labour policies, whether they want to be government, whether they want to transform people's lives, or not.

"Labour is in a very, very deep hole and we absolutely have to have a leader who can reconnect - and reconnect very quickly - with, and I think Jess has buckets of charisma and will be able to connect to communities need to hear from us, better." Famous for not mincing her words, Mr Coyle said Ms Phillips' "straight talking, honest voice" was "what people wanted to hear" from the Labour party. An early survey puts Sir Keir ahead of beat Ms Long-Bailey in a run-off 61% to 39%.

Paul Brand, ITV News Political Correspondent, gives his analysis