Key Iran General Soleimani killed by US in Iraq
A high-ranking Iranian military official was among seven people killed in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport, Iraqi television and three Iraqi officials said on Friday.
General Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), were killed in the attack.
The PMF blamed the United States for the strike, which is a potential turning point in the Middle East and is expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and American interests.
At least three Katyusha rockets were fired at the airport, Iraqi security officials have said.
Iraq's security media cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security, said the rockets landed near the cargo hall and added that two cars were on fire.
The nighttime attack occurred amid tensions with the US after an Iran-backed militia attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad.