Lidl to remove cartoon characters from its cereal packaging

Honey Hoops is one of the supermarket chain's own brand cereal. Credit: Lidl

Lidl has announced it will remove cartoon characters from its packaging on all its own-brand cereals in Britain. The supermarket said it wants to encourage healthier choices and help parents tackle "pester power" from children while they shop in their stores. In a survey of 1,000 parents of primary school-age children conducted by Opinium for the supermarket, three-quarters said they experience pressure from their children while shopping.

And half said they believe cartoon characters on cereal packaging encourages this, the research from February 2019 found. Lidl said it will introduce cartoon-free packaging on its Crownfield cereals from spring 2020, to “allow existing stock to sell through and reduce waste”. Lidl, which has 790 stores in Great Britain, said it has achieved a reduction of over 20% in the volume of sugar across its own-brand cereal range since 2015.

Lidl has announced it will remove cartoon characters from its packaging on all its own-brand cereals in Britain. Credit: PA

Georgina Hall, the firm's head of corporate social responsibility, said: “We know pester power can cause difficult battles on the shop floor and we’re hoping that removing cartoon characters from cereal packaging will alleviate some of the pressure parents are under. “This latest move underpins our commitment to making good food accessible for everyone and helping customers lead healthier lives.”

Lidl’s new Frosted Flakes packaging without cartoon animals. Credit: Lidl/PA

At present, food firms are in a voluntary agreement with the Government over cutting sugar and fat in foods. There is a mandatory “sugar tax” on soft drinks, which is proving much more effective than the voluntary agreement. It has led to a 28.8% reduction in sugar per 100ml of drink.

Lidl’s new Honey Hoops packaging will be without a cartoon bee. Credit: Lidl/PA