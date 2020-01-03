Lotto millionaires' 'dreams came true' after learning son is cancer-free three days after jackpot win

John and Allison McDonald, from Stockton-on-Tees, matched all six numbers of their Lucky Dip ticket Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

A couple who won a £2million lottery jackpot three days before finding out their teenage son was given the all-clear of cancer described the two life-changing moments as "all of our lifelong dreams coming true". John and Allison McDonald, from Stockton-on-Tees, matched all six numbers of their Lucky Dip ticket to scoop the Lotto jackpot on Wednesday, December 18. Three days later, they were told their 15-year-old son, Ewan, had been given the all-clear just before Christmas.

Mr McDonald said: “It is just like all of our lifelong dreams came true in the space of three days. “What a start to 2020. Everyone always dreams of winning the lottery at Christmas – and talks about how amazing this would be – but Allison and I never believed it would happen to us – and it has. “And then to receive news that Ewan’s latest scans are all clear is just truly amazing. We are so thankful.

