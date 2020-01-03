- ITV Report
-
Lotto millionaires' 'dreams came true' after learning son is cancer-free three days after jackpot win
A couple who won a £2million lottery jackpot three days before finding out their teenage son was given the all-clear of cancer described the two life-changing moments as "all of our lifelong dreams coming true".
John and Allison McDonald, from Stockton-on-Tees, matched all six numbers of their Lucky Dip ticket to scoop the Lotto jackpot on Wednesday, December 18.
Three days later, they were told their 15-year-old son, Ewan, had been given the all-clear just before Christmas.
Mr McDonald said: “It is just like all of our lifelong dreams came true in the space of three days.
“What a start to 2020. Everyone always dreams of winning the lottery at Christmas – and talks about how amazing this would be – but Allison and I never believed it would happen to us – and it has.
“And then to receive news that Ewan’s latest scans are all clear is just truly amazing. We are so thankful.
“2020 is certainly looking like being one amazing year for the three of us!”
Ewan had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in May last year and underwent chemotherapy treatment.
Both Mr McDonald, 62, a security officer who frequently worked 70-hour weeks, and Mrs McDonald, 49, who worked in an opticians, have now handed in their notices at work.
Mrs McDonald said: “This is just the most amazing feeling ever!”