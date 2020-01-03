Advertisement

Lotto millionaires' 'dreams came true' after learning son is cancer-free three days after jackpot win

John and Allison McDonald, from Stockton-on-Tees, matched all six numbers of their Lucky Dip ticket Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

A couple who won a £2million lottery jackpot three days before finding out their teenage son was given the all-clear of cancer described the two life-changing moments as "all of our lifelong dreams coming true".

John and Allison McDonald, from Stockton-on-Tees, matched all six numbers of their Lucky Dip ticket to scoop the Lotto jackpot on Wednesday, December 18.

Three days later, they were told their 15-year-old son, Ewan, had been given the all-clear just before Christmas.

Mr McDonald said: “It is just like all of our lifelong dreams came true in the space of three days.

“What a start to 2020. Everyone always dreams of winning the lottery at Christmas – and talks about how amazing this would be – but Allison and I never believed it would happen to us – and it has.

“And then to receive news that Ewan’s latest scans are all clear is just truly amazing. We are so thankful.

The couple are celebrating a good start to 2020 Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

“2020 is certainly looking like being one amazing year for the three of us!”

Ewan had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in May last year and underwent chemotherapy treatment.

Both Mr McDonald, 62, a security officer who frequently worked 70-hour weeks, and Mrs McDonald, 49, who worked in an opticians, have now handed in their notices at work.

Mrs McDonald said: “This is just the most amazing feeling ever!”