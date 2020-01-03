Navy plucks people from beaches as grave fire warnings continue in Australia

Navy ships plucked hundreds of people from beaches and tens of thousands were urged to flee on Friday before a predicted worsening in Australia’s already-devastating wildfires. More than 200 fires were burning, and warnings of extreme danger to come on Saturday amid more high temperatures and strong winds set in motion one of the largest evacuations in Australian history. Thousands have already fled at-risk coastal areas, creating traffic gridlock in places, while firefighters escorted convoys of evacuees as fires threatened to close roads. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrew declared a disaster across much of the eastern part of the state, allowing the government to order evacuations in an area with as many as 140,000 permanent residents and tens of thousands more holidaymakers.

In this image from a video, people get into a navy boat in Mallacoota on Friday Credit: Channel 9 via AP

“If you can leave, you must leave,” Mr Andrews said. South Australia’s Country Fire Service chief officer Mark Jones said weather conditions were a cause for concern because some fires were still burning or smoldering. “The ignition sources are already there,” he said. “There are millions of sparks out there ready to go if they break containment lines.” The early and devastating start to Australia’s summer wildfires has made this season the worst on record. Almost 30,000 square miles of land – and area almost the size of Croatia – have burned, at least 19 people have been killed, and more than 1,400 homes have been destroyed since the fires started in September.

This week, at least 448 homes have been destroyed on the southern coast of the state of New South Wales (NSW) and dozens were burned in Victoria. Ten deaths have been confirmed in those two states this week, and Victorian authorities also say 28 people are missing. Fires are also burning in Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania. The navy was evacuating hundreds from the Victorian coastal town of Mallacoota, which has been cut off for days by fires, forcing as many as 4,000 residents and tourists to shelter on beaches. Landing craft ferried people to the HMAS Choules offshore.

This satellite photo captured by NASA on Thursday shows thick smoke blanketing southeastern Australia along the border of Victoria and New South Wales Credit: NASA/AP

Choules Commander Scott Houlihan said 963 people had signed up for evacuation by sea and more had been airlifted to safety. A state of emergency was in place in NSW, along with a total fire ban. State Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said strong winds and high temperatures on Saturday would make the fire danger worse in many areas and urged those who could flee to do so. “We know people have got a little bit of fire fatigue. They’ve been dealing with this now for months,” Rogers said. “But we need people to stay focused. Tomorrow is not the day to drop your guard. Take it seriously. If you’re in those areas where we put those maps out, do not be there.”

Cricket fans clap to honour the firefighters battling the wildfire crisis on day one of the third cricket test match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday Credit: Andrew Cornaga/AP