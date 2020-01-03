Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband worried for his wife following air strike

The husband of a British woman detained in Iran has expressed concern for her safety and that of her family after a US air strike killed Iran’s top general.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a dual British-Iranian citizen, has been imprisoned in Iran’s capital Tehran since 2016 when she was arrested and accused of spying while visiting family.

General Quassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in the missile strike near Baghdad’s airport on Friday.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard, who has spent the last four years campaigning for her release, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Things are getting much worse again between the US and Iran, but also between all of us and Iran.”