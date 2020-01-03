Power problem could add to customer bills

It all happened after a lightning strike just before 5pm on August 9th.

Faulty equipment at two large power stations led to chaos which affected more than a million people.

Although the power cut lasted just 45 minutes; 31 trains were stranded; 30 were evacuated; almost 600 rail services were cancelled.

Buried in today's report is a telling phrase: "Power losses went beyond the back- up power generation arrangements."